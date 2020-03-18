Metro theatre launches new streaming concert series to support local artists, venue staff during coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro theatre has launched a new streaming concert series to support local artists and venue staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Tower Theatre announced ‘Live [Stream] from Ponyboy,’ a real-time broadcast from the Uptown 23rd Street bar featuring musical performances from local artists.

The event was created to support the local music community and to provide social connection in response to mass suspension of public gatherings, restaurants and bar service.

The one hour shows will be broadcast live across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo and Twitch at 8 p.m.

This week’s performances include:

Jabee – March 19

Carter Sampson Trio – March 20

Tyson Meade – March 21

Greyson Chance – March 22

“This is a really challenging time for artists and the music industry,” said Whitehead. “Tower and Ponyboy will be back soon, but we wanted to do something creative that helps artists while we wait to reopen.”

Live [Stream] from Ponyboy shirts, designed by Motif Creative, can be purchased at here. Proceeds help produce the events while Ponyboy is temporarily closed.

For more information about Tower Theatre and Ponyboy visit this website.