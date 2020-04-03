Breaking News
Mexico stops making Corona beer after brewer deemed non-essential in pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The company that brews Corona beer has suspended production after its business activities were declared non-essential by the Mexican government, Reuters reported Thursday.

Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo, said the suspension will take effect on Sunday.

“We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum,” the company said in a statement. “If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.”

Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30. Beer was deemed non-essential. Key economic sectors such as agriculture and food production are considered essential under the order.



