Mid-America Christian University moves classes online due to COVID-19 concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mid-America Christian University announced that it is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for two weeks following spring break.

Officials say the online classes will be held from March 23 through Friday, April 3. Officials say if they need to extend the online classes, a decision will be announced before April 3.

Students are encouraged to remain home during the two-week period. However, MACU’s residence halls, student center, library, dining hall and other areas of student support will remain open.

Also, all non-athletic events occurring between March 14 and April 5 have been canceled.