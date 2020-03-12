Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic of Coronavirus coverage

Mid-America Christian University moves classes online due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mid-America Christian University announced that it is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for two weeks following spring break.

Officials say the online classes will be held from March 23 through Friday, April 3. Officials say if they need to extend the online classes, a decision will be announced before April 3.

Students are encouraged to remain home during the two-week period. However, MACU’s residence halls, student center, library, dining hall and other areas of student support will remain open.

Also, all non-athletic events occurring between March 14 and April 5 have been canceled.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report