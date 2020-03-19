Mid-Del Schools providing drive-thru meals during school closures

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del Schools are providing drive-thru meals to any child under 18 in the Mid-Del area during school closures due to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, March 23, breakfast and lunch will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at any of the locations below.

Soldier Creek Elementary Drive-thru near cafeteria doors 9021 S.E. 15th St. in Midwest City

Midwest City Elementary Drive-thru near cafeteria doors 2211 S. Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City

Midwest City High School Drive-thru near kitchen door located in a pass through drive area when entering from Elm Street on the east side of the campus 213 Elm in Midwest City

Highland Park Elementary Drive-thru from front door 5301 S. Dimple in Oklahoma City

Del City High School Drive-thru at the main entrance 1900 S. Sunnylane in Del City



Children must be present to receive a meal, and both meals can be picked up at the same time.