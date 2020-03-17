Midwest City Chamber of Commerce creates COVID-19 action plan, postpones community event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Chamber of Commerce has established an action plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce will remain open, however, Chamber officials ask that visitors either call, email or make an appointment before visiting Chamber offices, according to a Chamber of Commerce news release..

The Chamber is working on rescheduling community events. Taste of Midwest City, originally scheduled for April 27, has been rescheduled to June 1.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and may have to postpone/cancel upcoming Chamber events,” the news release states.

The Chamber provided the following list of resources to help local businesses during this difficult time:

There are federal disaster loans available to small businesses for those effected by COVID-19. Please visit www.damage.ok.gov. SBA Disaster Customer Service is 1-800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you have symptoms, please contact the Oklahoma County Health Department hotline at 1-877-215-8336. Click here to receive current information for our area. Please also check with the Oklahoma County Health Department for further information regarding their 68 drive-thru testing locations.

The Chamber of Commerce will continue to support our local businesses during this time where they may experience economic hardship. Here are ways you can support them: Shop local, utilize restaurant pickup and delivery, purchase gift cards, volunteer if you are healthy.

Please opt-in to the Chamber’s texting feature to receive up-to-date information directly to your mobile device – Text MWCC to 95577.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage