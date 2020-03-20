Midwest City still dining-in at restaurants despite cities enforcing to-go or delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - As community leaders continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, the Midwest City Council announced that it is implementing new regulations.

On Friday, the council passed an ordinance that mandates all bars and similar venues without on-premises food to close their doors until April 12.

All bars and similar venues with on-premises food may serve take-out or delivery food, or pre-packaged alcohol authorized for sale under state law. Otherwise, they must remain closed to everyone but their employees.

While many cities are forcing restaurants to stop dine-in service, Midwest City leaders say they are taking a different approach.

Dine-in services for food products are now limited to every other table in the establishment with only up to six people seated at each table.

Also, each table should be six feet apart to preserve the recommended public distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These are unprecedented times. We are constantly monitoring the CDC guidelines and recommendations of health officials in order to make the best and most appropriate decisions for our residents, our employees and businesses,” said City Manager Tim Lyon.

The City of Midwest City closed their city buildings to the public, except those with a walk-up window like the police department, municipal court, and the community center.

Below are the details regarding impacts to other City services or programs:

Animal Welfare Services – Adoptions are now by appointment only. The public is being asked to allow an animal welfare officer to come to their home to pick up strays rather than coming into the shelter. The microchip event scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.

City Council – Meetings will take place as scheduled. Those attending the meetings are encouraged to maintain the recommended six feet of social distance inside the council chambers. The City Council meetings are streamed live on the City’s YouTube Channel and on Cox Channel 20 for those who prefer to watch from home.

Community Center – The Community Center continues to issue full refunds for any canceled events for which the facility has been reserved.

Community Development – Offices are closed to the public. This impacts services related to building permits and inspections, zoning and planning commission, trades licensing, engineering, storm shelters, and geographic information systems mapping. Most services can be handled online or by phone by calling 739-1211 or 739-1210.

Economic Development – The Economic Development section of the City’s website at midwestcityok.org has a listing of resources for businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Fire Department – All fire stations are closed to the public. Public tours and visits to the fire stations have been temporarily suspended.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off – HHW drop offs are not being accepted until further notice.

Human Resources – The Human Resources office encourages job applicants to send their applications by email to apply@midwestcityok.org or fax to (405) 739-1230. For more information, call 739-1232 or 739-1234.

Jail – All visits to inmates have been stopped with the exception of the inmate’s attorney.

John Conrad Golf Course and Hidden Creek Golf Course – Both golf courses are open but have implemented new clubhouse procedures until further notice. All customers are asked to enter and exit the clubhouse in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary contact with others. The pavilion is open for small group gathering but the clubhouse is not. Coffee, water fountains and water jugs are not available until further notice. The Elks Lodge Youth Skills Challenge scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.

Municipal Court – Court cases are being heard as scheduled, with the exception of the March environmental court which has been postponed until April. A rotation in and out of the court is being utilized to maintain social distancing guidelines. Fines can be paid online at paymidwestcityok.org or by phone at 800-444-1187.

Neighborhood Association – Meetings remain suspended until further notice.

Planning Commission – Meetings will take place as scheduled.

Police Department – Fingerprinting by citizen request has been suspended.

Public Safety – The police and fire departments are responding to calls, utilizing the appropriate safety measures while interacting with the public.

Senior Center – The Senior Center remains closed. Midwest City seniors who are regular participants in the Oklahoma County Senior Nutrition Program can contact 949-2709 to schedule pick up of the weekly meals.

Utility Customer Service – The lobby is closed to the public. Utility payments can be made by using the dropbox, drive-thru window, online payment services or by calling customer service at 739-1252 or 739-1253. Residential or commercial services can be established by completing the new service form that is available online and faxing it to 405-869-8613 or emailing it to customerservice@midwestcityok.org.

Business licenses and temporary sign permits can be completed online.Garage sale permits can be completed online and once payment is received, the permits and signs can be picked up by the front doors at City Hall.

VITA Tax Preparation – VITA services in Midwest City are suspended for the remainder of the tax season. The IRS has announced tax payment deadlines have been extended until July 15. The IRS has information on their website regarding where to Free File with free tax-preparation and filing software. For more information, visit irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.

Welcome Center – The Welcome Center remains closed until further notice.

