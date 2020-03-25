Midwest City leaders restrict bars, restaurants to curbside service, close nonessential services amid coronavirus

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – All Midwest City bars and restaurants are restricted to curbside service, and all nonessential services are temporarily closed following a City Council emergency meeting in response to COVID-19.

The Midwest City City Council passed an emergency ordinance during an emergency meeting held Tuesday.

Council members mandated the following commercial business changes that will be in effect until April 30:

All bars and similar venues with on-premises food may serve only take out or delivery food or prepackaged alcohol authorized for sale under state law. Dine-in services for food products will no longer per allowed.

All personal services, such as hair salons, gyms, theaters, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and museums are ordered to be closed by 11:59 pm tonight to April 30 unless the time is reduced or extended by the city manager.

All other business that remain open during the City’s State of Emergency must ensure that CDC recommendations on public distancing, of no less than six feet, are complied with through measures to distance customers in line, customers being served, and among employees providing these services.

“The success of this ordinance will come from self-compliance on the part of the businesses and patrons,” said Police Chief Brandon Clabes. “We need businesses to help us by implementing the social distancing guidelines established by the CDC.”

Here are some further details related to the latest changes of city services or programs:

Quarterly curbside collection of bulk items will be temporarily postponed for the next quarter (April – June) to allow the City to focus on trash collection services. With more people at home, the volume of waste has increased, which requires sanitation services to shift resources to continue to provide regular residential trash collection.

Special bulk pick-ups are still being scheduled as staff levels permit. For more information, or to inquire about the fees, please contact the Public Works department at 739-1066 to schedule the pick-up.

The temporary closing of the Senior Center has been extended to April 30.

Community Center rentals are closed through the end of April.

Spring softball is canceled.

Park pavilions are not available to rent through the end of April.

Midwest City leaders made the changes after Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the closure of nonessential businesses in counties that have been affected by COVID-19. Such businesses are to remain closed from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 until April 14.

Non-essential businesses are considered places with a ‘social gathering’ aspect, like bars, gyms, and massage parlors.

State officials also asked that restaurants remain open by offering takeout and delivery options, but not dine-in areas.

Tuesday’s meeting is the third emergency meeting that Midwest City officials have held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who have questions about the emergency ordinance can call (405) 739-1297 or (405) 739-1289 during normal business hours.

You can find information on Midwest City service changes on the city’s website at http://midwestcityok.org/.

If you have questions about COVID-19 you can visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage