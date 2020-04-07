Midwest City ordinance limiting, prohibiting services extended in response to coronavirus pandemic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City’s ordinance limiting food service and restricting nonessential service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until the end of April.

City manager Tim Lyon has extended the ordinance, which was enacted on March 24, from April 12 to April 30. The action was taken in accordance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s amending Oklahoma’s state of emergency and extending restrictions, according to a City of Midwest City news release.

The ordinance states that all bars and similar businesses can only serve takeout or delivery food or prepackaged alcohol authorized for sale under state law.

“Dine-in services for food products are not allowed,” the news release states.

Also, personal services, including hair salons, gyms, theaters, massage parlors, tattoo parlors and museums, are to remain closed until April 30.

“All other business that remain open during the City’s State of Emergency must ensure that CDC recommendations on public distancing, of no less than six feet, are complied with through measures to distance customers in line, customers being served, and among employees providing these services,” the news release states.

Lyon signed the ordinance extension on April 6.

