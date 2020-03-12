Midwest City temporarily closing senior center to protect against coronavirus

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Midwest City say they are taking no chances and are working to make sure that one of the most vulnerable populations is protected from COVID-19.

“We are taking concerns about COVID-19 seriously, following the news about it closely and staying in contact with the OKC County Health Department,” said City Manager Tim Lyon.

Officials say they have been in contact with local healthcare providers and health department experts to ensure the safety of the community.

“Based on the latest information, we are making some changes to protect the health and safety of our citizen customers as well as our staff,” Lyon said. “We are taking extra steps to clean and disinfect surfaces in our buildings and public facilities.”

Effective at the close of business on Friday, the senior center is temporarily closing so that people 60-years-old or older are able to avoid crowds. All center classes are suspended.

“Our goal is to implement sensible precautions that can help protect the health and safety of our residents,” Lyon said. “The safety of our community is our top priority.”

Lyon said city employees have been told to stay home if they have a cold or the flu, and the city is asking their residents to do the same.