Minor League Baseball season start delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Minor League Baseball is delaying the start of its season out of consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minor League Baseball officials released the following statement on Thursday:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

Oklahoma City Dodgers personnel also released a statement in support of the league’s decision:

“We support the decision by Minor League Baseball to delay the beginning of the 2020 season in the interest of safety and public health due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As we wait for more clarity from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball as to when the season will begin, we will work closely with the OKC-County Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health in preparation for our first game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to provide the safest and healthiest environment for our fans. In addition to health officials, we will also follow best practices and guidelines established by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.”

The Minor League’s decision to delay its season is among several similar decisions made by athletic organizations in light of rising fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday for coronavirus. The Jazz were slated to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the game was postponed before tip-off. On Thursday, a second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

NCAA officials announced on Thursday that the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are cancelled.

Major League Baseball’s regular season, originally scheduled to begin March 26, will now be delayed at least two weeks.