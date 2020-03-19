Breaking News
Moore officials close restaurants, gyms, bars amid coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Moore say they are taking additional steps to limit the exposure to COVID-19 by implementing new community measures.

On Thursday, the City of Moore issued an amended declaration of emergency related to the community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Since the state has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including nine cases in Cleveland County, officials say they need to take more action to prevent the spread of the virus.

The proclamation orders:

  • The Station at Central Park shall be closed.
  • All bars and lounges, hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges shall be closed to the public.
  • All restaurant dining rooms shall be closed to the public. Pick-up and delivery options are encouraged.
  • All gyms and exercise facilities are prohibited from operating or opening to patrons.

The proclamation goes into effect on 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

