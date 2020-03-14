Moore Public Schools elementary student possibly exposed to coronavirus

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore Public Schools student may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 while on a cruise vacation.

Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines sent a message to parents and guardians Saturday stating that school administrators were notified that an Earlywine Elementary School student, as well as the student’s family, may have been exposed to coronavirus while on vacation from Feb. 29 to March 7.

“Currently, there is no proof of direct exposure,” Romines said.

The Royal Caribbean cruise line notified the student’s family, as well as other passengers, that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “investigate two confirmed cases of COVID-19 that may be associated with travel aboard the Majesty of the Seas on February 29, 2020.”

Other students and their families may be impacted because the student who was possibly exposed to COVID-19 was in school this past week, March 9-12, according to Romines.

“As you know, students are in close [proximity] with each other in classrooms and other areas in the school,” Romines said.

A school official contacted the parents and guardians of the students in the same homeroom as the student who was potentially exposed to coronavirus, according to Romines.

The elementary school will be deep-cleaned to disinfect surfaces and make them safe since transmission of the virus from surfaces is possible, Romines said.

“This message is not meant to ensue panic, only to make you aware of this situation so you can have the information needed to safeguard your student(s) and family,” Romines said.

Romines encouraged families to frequently visit the CDC website for updated COVID-19 information.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, and families are of utmost importance. Additional information will be shared as it is available and needed,” Romines said.