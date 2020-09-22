Approximately 200 Westmoore High School students, staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Moore Public Schools is halting Westmoore High School's football program for two weeks after 48 student-athletes and coaches were placed in quarantine

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Approximately 200 Westmoore High School students and staff members are in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19, according to a Moore Public Schools official.

Dawn Jones, Public Information Officer for Moore Public Schools, confirmed to KFOR the massive quarantine.

Also, Moore Public Schools is halting Westmoore High School’s football program for two weeks after 48 student-athletes and coaches were placed in quarantine because of close contact with COVID-19.

Westmoore football activities were suspended for a two-week span starting Thursday, Sept. 17 – the date the team last practiced together – and lasting until Thursday, Oct. 1, according to a Moore Public Schools news release.

“This is the safest decision for the health of our students and staff due to the nature/proximity of the sport, as well as the increase of Covid-19 cases and/or those affected within the program during the past few days,” the news release states.

School administrators ask that students, parents/guardians and staff continuously monitor their health and not come to school if they are sick or have COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

