Moore student tests positive for COVID-19

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore Public Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore Public Schools issued a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday, announcing that a student that attended school for a couple hours on Wednesday has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“Parents of the student contacted administrators this afternoon and made them aware of the student’s health situation,” the letter states. “Upon notification, MPS Nurses and the health department were immediately involved.”

School nurses completed contact tracing within the school, identifying students and staff who may have been potentially exposed to the virus through close contact.

“Staff and students’ parents/guardians who were deemed in close contact have already been notified,” the letter states.

A Moore student came to school last week while knowingly having COVID-19. The student was under the impression that it was okay to come to school if asymptomatic to the virus.

Related Content Moore student with COVID-19 under impression it was okay to come to school since they were asymptomatic Video

School officials ask that parents/guardians, students and staff continuously monitor their health and not come to school if they are sick or have COVID-19.

“In order for us to have some type of normalcy and continue with in-person education and events, we must continue to be accountable for our health and safeguard each other,” the letter states.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Management recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: