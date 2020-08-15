Moore student with COVID-19 under impression it was okay to come to school since they were asymptomatic

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools says on the first day of classes, school officials were made aware of a Westmoore High School student who knowingly came to school with COVID-19.

Dawn Jones, Moore Public School’s Public Information Officer, says an anonymous tip was given to administrators Thursday.

School officials made contact with the student, who told them, “They were under the understanding that since they were asymptomatic, that they did not need to quarantine for the full 14-day-period.”

Jones says when the student’s parents were asked, they said they had simply miscalculated the end of their child’s quarantine.

“I don’t know why people do things, why they make certain decisions. What they know to be true and inform us of,” said Jones.

A student at Moore High School also tested positive for the virus, along with a high school coach, who tested positive before school began and is still quarantining.

Jones says 22 other students came in close contact with the two students who tested positive and are now quarantining for 14 days.

“We will do absolutely everything within our power to safeguard and protect our students and our staff,” said Jones.

Jones says both high schools will undergo deep cleaning over the weekend and school will resume as normal on Monday.

