More COVID-19 testing troubles for one metro friend group

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One group of metro friends is questioning their own COVID-19 test results after having to administer the tests on their own.

“In my case, I’ll never know,” said Brittani Thompson, who was exposed to COVID-19.

Brittani Thompson says she was directly exposed to someone who later tested positive for the virus, but had difficulty finding any answers.

“We called the health department and they acted like they didn’t know,” said Thompson.

The State Department of Health says as of Tuesday, the state has more than 74,000 testing kits available, a seemingly plentiful number, but many say they aren’t always easy to find.

“There’s not a lot of information,” said Thompson.

KFOR tried calling the Oklahoma City-County Health Department Tuesday for information regarding getting a test, but the available schedule was booked solid.

“We’re flooded with calls everyday,” said the operator.

Thompson says she and nine of her friends all looked for tests after being directly exposed to the virus.

She says they finally found a test, but didn’t expect it to be self-administered.

“I didn’t know it was self-administered until I got there,” said Thompson.

Her friend, Tandra Hunt, was just as shocked.

“There’s no way someone is going to self-administer that test and go up far enough even if they think they are,” said Hunt.

Both women told KFOR the wait for the results was agonizing and that they believe they developed symptoms while waiting.

“Thankfully, my symptoms were mild, but I do fully think I had symptoms from the virus,” said Thompson.

The women say both of their tests came back negative, but one other person in their group did test positive. That person is the only one who did not have to self-administer.

“I did not believe it when I got my results. It’s concerning because they’re giving so many tests,” said Hunt.

KFOR contacted the State Department of Health with questions regarding COVID-19 testing, but as of Tuesday, has not heard back.

