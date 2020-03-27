Most OKC city buildings restricted to employees only during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of the public are restricted from going into most City of Oklahoma City buildings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The restriction applies to City Hall and other downtown Oklahoma City campus office buildings, as well as other city staff workplaces that are normally open to visitors, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“Signs on the buildings will provide contact information for people who need it. The public will regain access when guidance from public health officials indicate it’s safe,” the news release states. “People can still access the exterior pay windows at Municipal Court and the first-floor counter in the Police Headquarters.”

Numerous measures are being taken by city officials to not risk spreading coronavirus.

Several city officials who usually do in-person business with the public have put updated information on city websites to make help community members get what they need done without entering buildings.

City Council members will conduct Tuesday’s council meeting by teleconference. Other upcoming city meetings will also be done through teleconference. Click here for instructions on how to listen or sign up to speak during the meeting. Instructions will be posted with each meeting agenda.

Operational adjustments are being implemented within city departments to ensure the continuation of critical public services for residents, businesses and visitors. Staff will do as much business as possible online or by phone.

“City staff will make every reasonable attempt to accommodate people who show up to closed city office buildings and use the posted contact information indicating they need to speak with someone in person,” the news release states.

Click here for information about city public services and changes made during the pandemic.

Click here for the latest local updates and guidance on the coronavirus.