Musicians to perform on Facebook, taking donations for local venues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lot has changed at historic VZD's Restaurant & Bar in a week.

While the patrons are hit or miss amidst a city-wide shutdown, the show must go on.

"We're all trying to keep a positive outlook as much as we can," said owner Adam Aguilar. "What a blessing to have the local community of musicians."

That community includes Justin Wallis and Noah Eng.

Eng recently came up with an idea to keep the music going despite the shutdown of bars and restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to keep playing," he explained. "Wanted to tie some kind of charity aspect into it."

Beginning this Friday, they'll be doing what they do best. Multiple groups will be performing for you at home on Facebook Live.

These performances will include links to PayPal with all money going back to local venues.

"Everyone's taking a hit, but a lot of these bartenders, if they miss one or two shifts, they take a big financial hit right away," said Noah. "So, it's just what I can do to give back a little bit."

"[Patrons] donate as if they were at the bar themselves," added Justin.

The shows kick off on Friday with Noah Eng performing for the Eleanor.

On Saturday, Zin Babys perform for OKC limits.

Justin Wallis with his band 'The Flannels' and Adam Aguilar perform live from VZD's on Saturday as well.

"Was asked if this is something we'd be interested in doing," said Adam. "Obviously, 'yes' is the answer!"

The performances can be found on their Facebook pages:

Adam Aguilar

The Flannels

Noah Eng

Zin Babys

