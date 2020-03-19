Mustang Public Schools providing lunch, breakfast meals to students during closure

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools will provide sack lunches to students during the closure of schools due to COVID-19.
Sack lunches, which contain a breakfast meal and lunch prepared by child nutrition staff, will be provided to Mustang students beginning March 23.
The schools below will provide curbside service of lunch and the following morning’s breakfast for MPS students, Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for the duration of the school closure.
The map of each site below has specific instructions for pickup: yellow arrows indicate traffic flow; green X is the location of curbside service.
Parents and students are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions below as well as the signs that will be posted at each site.
Below are student meal distribution sites:
- Trails Elementary School (12025 SW 15th St. Yukon, OK 73099)
- Mustang North Middle School (10901 SW 15th St. Yukon, OK 73099)
- Prairie View Elementary School (9201 SW 59th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73179)
- Valley Elementary School (3001 South Morgan Rd. Oklahoma City 73179)
- Horizon Intermediate School (430 West Forester Dr. Mustang, OK 73064)
- Mustang Elementary School (400 South Mustang Rd. Mustang, OK 73064)
- Central Middle School (11820 Southwest 44th St. Yukon, OK 73099)