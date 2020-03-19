Mustang Public Schools providing lunch, breakfast meals to students during closure

Breaking News
Coronavirus

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools will provide sack lunches to students during the closure of schools due to COVID-19.

Sack lunches, which contain a breakfast meal and lunch prepared by child nutrition staff, will be provided to Mustang students beginning March 23.

The schools below will provide curbside service of lunch and the following morning’s breakfast for MPS students, Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for the duration of the school closure.  

The map of each site below has specific instructions for pickup: yellow arrows indicate traffic flow; green X is the location of curbside service.  

Parents and students are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions below as well as the signs that will be posted at each site.  

Below are student meal distribution sites:

