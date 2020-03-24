Breaking News
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum postpones Western Heritage Awards amid COVID-19 outbreak

Credit: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will postpone the 60th Anniversary Western Heritage Awards in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Awards, previously scheduled for April 17-18, will now be presented in conjunction with the Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition & Sale on October 2-3, 2020.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is our top concern,” said Natalie Shirley, Museum president. “We think we’ve been able to make the most of a tough situation by combining these two premier events. Guests will now have a unique opportunity to experience some of the best in Western art and culture in one weekend.”

The Traditional Cowboy Arts Association (TCAA) has been a partner with the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and home to their annual exhibition for several years.

