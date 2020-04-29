National Guard disinfects Binger Nursing Home to slow spread of COVID-19

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – There are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Binger Nursing and Rehab.

Thirty residents and 17 staffers have all tested positive for the virus. Seven residents have passed away.

Binger Nursing Home received some much needed assistance from the National Guard on Wednesday.

“We’re spraying and disinfecting, making sure it touches all of the surfaces that hands would normally touch,” Staff Sgt. Zachary Bradfield told News 4. “Door handles, hand rails and things like that.”

The National Guard is doing everything it can to protect those most at risk. Teams are going into nursing homes and long term care facilities across the state to disinfect everything they can. The goal is to help residents and staff not only feel safe, but be safe.

“Everybody has been super appreciative, very welcoming and warm to us,” Bradfield said. “I think we’re doing a really good job out here, keeping people’s minds at ease. Helping out and keeping people safe.”

Despite have almost 50 confirmed cases of the virus, Brenda Brock says the facility has done everything it can to protect her sister and the rest of the residents.

Brenda says her sister is one of the residents that tested positive for COVID-19, and the staff took action as soon as she started showing symptoms.

“They are isolated; they don’t get to come out of their rooms. Before she actually tested positive, they had her isolated in her room because she had a cough,” Brenda said. “Then she got a little bit worse. Then they tested her and moved her over to the other side.”

Brenda says her sister is doing well and was recently removed from isolation. Now, she’s looking forward to the day she doesn’t have to talk to her sister through a window.

“My sister is so happy to be out of isolation, and we’re so happy too,” Brenda said. “We’re just waiting for the day that they say we can come up and come back in the facility.”

