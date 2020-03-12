Live Now
News at 9

NBA suspends season amid rising coronavirus concern

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Basketball Association is suspending the remainder of the basketball season following Wednesday’s scheduled games.

This announcement follows Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz testing positive for coronavirus after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Jazz was suddenly postponed on Wednesday.

A USA Today reporter says all Thunder players are going to be tested for coronavirus Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA restricted all upcoming basketball tournament attendance to essential staff and limited family. That decision came after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

