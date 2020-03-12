NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments cancelled due to COVID-19 concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KFOR) – The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The cancellation comes a day after the National Basketball Association indefinitely suspended the remainder of the NBA season.

The NBA season suspension happened after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Gobert tested positive after the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena was suddenly postponed before tip-off Wednesday night.

It was announced on Wednesday that NCAA games would be played without spectators in attendance.