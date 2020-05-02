Nearly 100 people may have died from coronavirus at a nursing home in New York City

William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home, Friday, March 27, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic in the Queens borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

NEW YORK (CNN) — There are 98 people who may have died from Covid-19 at the Isabella Center in New York City, according to a statement from the geriatric care facility.

This statement comes after New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat accused nursing homes of not accurately reporting Covid-19 deaths to the Department of Health.

Espaillat wrote a letter addressed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York State Attorney General Letitia James calling for an investigation into nursing home facilities.

“Recent reports suggest that nursing home administrators across the state have abandoned transparency, leaving patients unnerved and their families unenlightened as to the status of their loved ones’ health. By withholding important information regarding facility conditions, patients’ status, and the accurate number of cases and deaths related to Covid-19 from families and elected officials, nursing home administrators are abnegating their most fundamental duty,” Espaillat said in the letter.

As the virus hit the 705-bed center, the facility did not have access to testing to “quickly diagnose” residents and staff, according to a statement from Isabella Center.

It noted that more access to testing is now available and that the center now has reported accurate data to the Department of Health.

