Need a marriage license? Oklahoma County Court Clerk to limit in-person filings

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are planning to file paperwork at the Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s Office, you may need to wait.

Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren announced on Monday that his office is temporarily limiting in-person filings beginning immediately.

“Our office is still open, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we must limit in-person interactions,” said Warren. “My staff is here to protect our most vulnerable citizens and this is the best way for us to do that right now. We will be working with our law enforcement partners, judges, the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and the bar to do just that. We simply cannot continue routine, in-person filings and risk exposing staff and the public.”

Marriage license applications will continue until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Beginning on Tuesday, those items will not be processed in Oklahoma County until further notice.

Also, the satellite office in Edmond will be closed after Monday, March 23.