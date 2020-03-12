New date announced for Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again’ performance in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of an iconic recording artist were devastated after she canceled her performance in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, Cher announced via Twitter that she was canceling her performance at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns.

“Ï’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said CHER

Now, officials have announced a new date for the concert.

The Oklahoma City show at the Chesapeake Energy Arena will be held on Friday, Sept. 18.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.