New OKC restaurant opens on same day state allows dine-in services again

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some local restaurants reopened their dining rooms on Friday for the first time since the ‘safer at home’ order was issued.

For one restaurant, it was their first day to open in general.

Granny’s Kitchen, a new restaurant in Oklahoma City, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, getting not only local but national attention on MSNBC for its non-traditional start.

KFOR spoke to patrons and staff who are ready to get back to a little bit of normalcy.

The first customers at Granny’s Kitchen couldn’t wait to dig in with their disposable plastic-ware.

“We have a tradition every Friday morning,” said patron Bobbie McDaniel. “We work together. We work in a facility department so every Friday morning, 7 a.m., we go to a breakfast spot.”

After a scan of their temperatures, Bobbie McDaniel and Keanu Emerson went on to revive that tradition.

“You can only warm up so many things in the microwave, so it’s nice to have some cookin’,” McDaniel said.

Their waitress, Olivia Lewis, has been in the restaurant industry for seven years, a career she assumed would be eternally stable.

“I thought that they would always be around,” Lewis said. “I never expected that this pandemic would come and take a dive in the restaurant industry.”

Lewis says the shutdown has been particularly tough on bartenders and wait staff.

“Because all we make is $2.13 and we’re depending on our tips to make a living,” she said. “It’s been really hard trying to make ends meet, just putting everything together with bills piling up, unemployment not allowing some of us to get unemployment because we just opened.”

Granny’s is separating customers tables and going virtual when it comes to menus.

“You simply hold your phone over there, scans the code, takes you to our menu,” said General Manager Kevin Holsonback.

While it was a slow start the first couple of hours of Friday morning, Granny’s staff is hoping people will become more comfortable with their brand and getting back to restaurants in general.

“Don’t be nervous, just make sure that the server is taking care of you properly, wearing all of their protective PPE requirements, following all of the health codes, sanitation requirements,” said Lewis.

Their restaurant, like many others, is still offering takeout.