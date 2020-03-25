Breaking News
New Oklahoma Coronavirus Rules: what businesses are considered essential and nonessential

Photo by Shopify Partners from Burst

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of nonessential businesses that are not part of essential critical infrastructure sectors. But which businesses are essential and which are not?

Stitt submitted multiple amended executive orders Tuesday to prevent the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which so far has infected a confirmed 106 Oklahoma residents and caused the death of three Oklahomans.

The amended orders included a mandate that non-critical businesses close from 11:59 p.m. March 25 through April 15.

A news release issued from Stitt’s office listed the following as non-critical businesses:

  • Gyms
  • Salons
  • Massage parlors
  • Movie theaters

President Donald Trump, on March 16, issued updated Coronavirus Guidance for America, which addressed critical infrastructures.

“If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,” the updated guidance states.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which executes the Secretary of Homeland Security’s responsibilities, developed an initial list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” to guide state and local officials in their effort to protect their communities, while ensuring that functions critical to public health and safety and economic and national security continue.

The news release from the governor’s office cites CISA’s list when describing which jobs are part of essential critical infrastructure.

CISA listed the following industries as being critical to United States infrastructure:

