New Zealand, Australia close borders to non-residents

New Zealand and Australia have closed their borders to all non-residents beginning Friday in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19.

According to NBC News, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, said citizens and permanent residents can still return, however, their “options are running out as many commercial airlines are canceling flights.”

“I’m not willing to tolerate risk at our borders,” Ardern said.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health reports the country has 28 cases of coronavirus currently, but no deaths.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced the same measure.

Morrison declared the new travel ban that will take place Friday at 9 p.m.

The ban is placed on all non-residents and non-citizens coming to Australia.

NBC News reports Australia has around 600 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths as of Thursday.