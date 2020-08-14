Newcastle Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Newcastle Public Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system issued a public notice stating that school officials were notified Thursday that a Newcastle Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working directly with the Oklahoma State Department of Health officials to address this situation and will continue to follow their guidance. Parents of the students directly affected have been contacted by site administrators. If you have not been contacted directly by the school, you do not need to take action at this time except for following the recommendations below,” the notice states.

School officials urge parents and students to follow these CDC best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. We encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected,” Newcastle school officials said.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department was also notified about a COVID-19 situation in schools on Thursday. OCCHD reported that their health officials had been notified about potential COVID-19 exposure in school facilities.

Newcastle school officials ask that any COVID-19-related information pertaining to students and their families be reported by emailing District Nurse Heidi Furnish at hfurnish@newcastle.k12.ok.us or npscovidreport@newcastle.k12.ok.us.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES