News 4 hosts virtual town hall, congressional leaders answering concerning coronavirus questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Congressional leaders came together Wednesday for an exclusive virtual town hall meeting broadcast right from KFOR’s studios.

Questions ranged from what’s being done for Oklahoma’s rural hospitals, to extra protection for essential employees in the state. Leaders even gave answers to conspiracy theories flying around.

Some highlights of the night started with questions regarding Oklahoma City’s reopening, which happened just weeks ago. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-OK, said she feels it was the right time to reopen.

“Some might say this is an ‘either’ or ‘choice’; it’s really a ‘yes,’ and that means we really have to follow the advice of our public health experts,” Horn said.

Another huge question on the docket was testing.

“Well, we’re not on schedule, but we’re catching up to schedule,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-OK.

According to Cole, the U.S. is testing about 350,000 people per day. Almost 110,000 people have been tested in the state of Oklahoma. Cole added that Oklahoma is sitting at number 33 out of 56 units in testing of the population, that being the 50 states, Washington D.C. and the six U.S. territories.

Also, questions were asked on what’s being done to help Oklahoma ranchers amid a perceived meat shortage. Some meat packing plants throughout the U.S. saw positive tests among their employees.

“Right now you see the state health departments – whether it’s in Oklahoma, Iowa or Nebraska – across the country working, diligently with those plants to test, to isolate, to protect their workforce,” said Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK.

Some questions included trying to pinpoint what lawmakers are trying to do specifically to jumpstart the economy.

“What we’ve recommended and what is actually happening is a slow phased approach,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-OK.

Nearly half a million people have filed unemployment claims just in the state of Oklahoma. Among them are people in one of Oklahoma’s biggest industries – oil.

“Those folks can all get the paycheck protection program that will provide them eight weeks of salary for everyone on their team. If you’re a medium to larger size or small business, there’s also loans that are available,” Lankford said.

Sen. Lankford added that they do expect health officials to have a vaccine that works by November or December of this year.

