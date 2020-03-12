‘No immediate threat to public’ after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19 while in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reminding everyone, from the general public to event organizers, to following recommended guidelines to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

OSDH officials say other players and staff who were in contact with Gobert would also be tested.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 28, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fans who attended the game are not at risk of catching COVID-19.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was at a hotel during the game.

Officials with 21c Museum Hotels say a guest at their Oklahoma City hotel tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the health department, the coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets.

Only those who are in close contact with a person with COVID-19 would be at risk of exposure.

Currently, in Oklahoma, there are two positive cases for coronavirus in Tulsa County. This would be the first confirmed case in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The health department recommends that people do not attend events if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If an event attendee starts to experience symptoms while at an event or conference, they should leave the event and seek medical advice immediately by calling a doctor’s office.

To help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, following these guidelines:

Wash hands often

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

All Oklahomans are advised to take social distancing precautions such as implementing telework and avoiding large gatherings when possible.