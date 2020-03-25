Non-profits prepare amidst ongoing crisis

The Salvation Army is making a number of adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including preparing ‘to-go’ food bags in lieu of allowing people back inside their food storage areas.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A handful of volunteers packed up food inside the Salvation Army on Tuesday.

The groups are being kept in small numbers to keep with CDC guidelines.

"We're sanitizing, personally washing down all the surfaces with disinfectant," said Major Stephen Ellis. "Making sure people stay spread out wherever possible."

The Salvation Army is making a number of adjustments, including preparing 'to-go' food bags in lieu of allowing people back inside their food storage areas.

"The guests come in, they get a cart of food and they're able to go out," said Major Ellis. "We're able to maintain the social distancing."

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army and other non-profits are watching Washington.

With a possible dip in donations looming, Senator James Lankford has offered an amendment onto the Federal Coronavirus aid bill, which would increase the charitable giving deduction.

"Our nonprofits, are teetering on the edge right now," explained the Senator on the floor. "This bill allows the non profits to be part of this focus on small businesses, being able to get loans and sustain their personnel."

The bipartisan amendment is aimed at keeping these essential centers open, which keeps a roof over the heads of people like David Richards.

For David, the Salvation Army has been home for a couple weeks now.

He tells News 4 that safety procedures have certainly increased inside the shelter.

"Sanitize hands every time we come in, temperature check every time we come in," said David. "They're trying to keep the sickness out of here completely."

Salvation Army officials have also installed shower curtains as protective barriers between those sleeping in the shelters.

Major Ellis tells News 4 there's a plan in the works to provide vulnerable homeless populations shelter as this crisis continues.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here for details.