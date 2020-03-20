Norman Animal Welfare altering services, restricting public access to facility amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Animal Welfare has altered services and all public access to the facility in an effort to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19.

Shelter officials say public access to the facility will be restricted until further notice, but the facility will remain open.

Staff will continue to operate and maintain the facility throughout the closure. Certain in-person services will continue via scheduled appointment.

Adoptions

All animal adoptions will be completed by appointment only.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed here. To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736.

All adoption fees will be waived starting March 20.

Stray or Found Animals

Stray animal intake at the Norman Animal Welfare facility is suspended until further notice.

Due to anticipated increases in calls and possible response delays, residents are encouraged to not detain or collect any stray or found animals unless they are willing to house and care for the animal until the owner is located.

Residents can report a found animal online here.

Residents who identify a stray animal that remains at large or appears dangerous can report the location of the animal by calling 405-321-1444. A Norman Animal Welfare Officer will respond to the area.

Animal Fostering and Emergency Intake

Animal fostering services and emergency intake will continue by appointment only. Residents can call 405-292-9736 to schedule an appointment.

Pet Licensing

In-person pet licensing services are currently suspended until further notice. Residents are encouraged to purchase and renew pet licenses online here.

Services Suspended

The following services are suspended until further notice:

Animal quarantine services

Owner-requested euthanasia services

Owner animal surrenders

Staff at Norman Animal Welfare say that, according to the CDC, there is no current evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States at this time.

Additional resources and information in regard to COVID-19 can be found online at this website.