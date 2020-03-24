Norman city leaders announce ‘stay-at-home’ order amid COVID-19 spread

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in Oklahoma, city leaders in Norman are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that there are 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, including 22 cases in Cleveland County.

Health officials say three deaths have occurred in Oklahoma from the virus, including a Cleveland County woman in her 60s.

Hours after the new data was released, city leaders in Norman held a news conference to announce amended restrictions for the city’s response to COVID-19.

“We have seen a 37.5 percent increase in Cleveland County in one day,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.

As a result, Mayor Clark issued a stay-at-home order for residents and closed all non-essential businesses in accordance with Gov. Stitt’s order.

Residents are being told to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving their homes for essential acts like going to the grocery store.

“We do not have the luxury to wait for these things to get worse,” Mayor Clark said, adding that the order will be in effect for 21 days.

“COVID-19 is here,” Clark said.

One week ago, city leaders in Norman announced that dining-in at restaurants would be prohibited, but takeout or delivery options would be available.

Also, the city closed bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters, and commercial amusement facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.

As cases continued to grow, so did the restrictions.

Earlier this week, Mayor Clark announced that all barber shops, beauty parlors, health clubs, spas, and nail salons would be closed.

Also, retail establishments like grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouse stores, and restaurants open for take-out must implement social distancing protocols. As a result, there must be six feet between patrons in line, whether in front of or inside stores.

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge Americans to practice social distancing and staying away from crowded areas as much as possible.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.