Norman company using resources to make face shields

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - While the coronavirus pandemic is a scary time, it's also bringing out some of the best in humanity.

Another local company is using its talents to make protective gear for health care workers.

Mod Scenes is usually a company that makes backdrops for events and big stages.

Now, they've turned their warehouse into an assembly line for face shields.

“Right now, we’re not making stage backdrops. We are actually making face shields for our local hospitals and health care providers,” said owner Steven Hall.

It's a big change in their routines, but they've got their new system down to a science.

The face shields start as a sheet of plastic, then they're run through a CNC machine.

Once the plastic is cut, staff cleans it, and they end up in the assembly line.

“We put double-sided tape, for carpets actually, on here and then we put them onto the mask as centered as possible,” said production director Paula Hannah.

They staple on a strap, and get it cleaned again, and then wrapped and boxed.

“We are wiping down all the surfaces before we start and throughout the day, gloves and masks for anybody who’s touching anything,” said Hannah.

The shields are going to companies all over.

Anywhere from local hospitals to clinics and urgent cares.

“A week ago, 10 days ago, I didn’t even know what PPE was or what a face shield was” said head of sales and customer relations Sara Hall.

They cost almost $10 each, but the company is hoping to lower the costs once they add more production lines.

“We would love to be able to donate them but we still have to pay for the materials and pay our employees,” said Hall.

One batch, they were able to donate with the help of a local church.

250 masks went for free to the V.A. in Lawton.

“Being able to call and tell her that, and facilitate that connection was so beautiful, like it’s so meaningful," said Hall. “I’m tearing up just thinking about it!”

Not only is this helping our frontline fighters, it's helping to keep this local business busy.

“It feels very purposeful what we’re doing like we’re actually helping people and we’re able to bring some hope into this situation,” said Hall.

They are hoping to get to where they can produce 2,000 shields a day.

They have more help coming next week.

You do not have to order the shields in bulk, you can just purchase as many as you need.

If you'd like to purchase shields, you can call the Mod Scenes office number at 503-723-6421.