Norman leaders officially call for 90-day moratorium on evictions in light of coronavirus crisis

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city leaders are calling upon landlords to cease evictions for 90 days in response to economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Councilwoman Kate Bierman told News 4 that on Tuesday the Norman City Council passed a resolution she requested which encourages landlords to cease evictions for 90 days.

The resolution also calls for a withdraw of any court filings submitted after the statewide shelter in place order was issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt, and encourages Stitt to sign an executive order to impose a moratorium on evictions.

