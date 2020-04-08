Norman library 3D printers used to create PPE for hospital staff on frontlines against coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pioneer Library System staff member is creating personal protective equipment (PPE) for Norman medical personnel working on the frontline against COVID-19.

The library system has a community partnership with Norman Regional Health System, and the library’s 3D printer is being used to create face shields and masks that can be used to protect hospital staff as they interact with patients, according to a Pioneer Library System news release.

Two hundred and fifty face masks have been delivered to Norman Regional as of Wednesday, April 8., and more masks are being created on a daily, even hourly, basis. Many face shields made with the 3D printer are already in use at the hospital, the new release states.

“They feel like the need will be there to use all of these and more,” said Dr. Chris Hennes, STEAM Specialist at Norman Public Library Central.

Hennes has all three of Norman Central’s 3D printers at his home. He’s working from home to create the PPE. Hennes is operating the printers around the clock to construct the face shields and masks, according to the news release.

The library, as well as other local entities, is partnering with Norman resident Michael Graff on the PPE creation project.

Graff started a Facebook group, which you can access by clicking here, for people who want to support the project. Hennes said the Facebook group is also a contact point for people who might need the masks.

Physical libraries in Norman are currently closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but the library system is providing local residents a variety of online and virtual content options, according to the news release. Click here for more information.

A Pioneer Library System Connect App is available on iTunes and Google Play.

