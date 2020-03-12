Norman Music Festival delayed until summer

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers behind one of the state’s most popular music festivals says they are delaying the annual festival as a precaution for COVID-19.

On Thursday, organizers with the Norman Music Festival announced that this year’s event, which usually takes place in the spring, has been postponed until August.

“Obviously, the pandemic is an unprecedented situation for all of us, and we’re all hoping that we can navigate the difficulty all of this presents by leaning on each other.

Representatives of the Norman Music Alliance — which produces the Norman Music Festival — have been in constant contact with city and health officials and other local leaders concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Through those discussions with the mayor and city officials through our non-profit board — along with monitoring industry-wide festival and conference cancellations — we’ve determined that we are unable to put on the festival in April.

Given the nature of the festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands from across the region, including bands from around the world, we’ve collectively concluded that the festival presents a significant health risk to the greater community and ultimately the best option for the volunteers, vendors, artists, fans and everyone that comes together to make this wonderful, free festival happen.

This is absolutely a bummer, but in lieu of a full cancellation of the festival, we are rescheduling NMF for the weekend of August 27 through 29, 2020, and we hope that all who planned on joining us in April will be able to join us in August, instead.

Stay tuned for updates on the lineup and other details in the coming weeks and months as we work tirelessly to make the festival as special as ever come August and moving forward.