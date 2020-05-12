Norman officials, celebrities ask community members to ‘Mask Up in May’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials and local celebrities are banding together to encourage community members to wear facial coverings and stop the spread of COVID-19.

‘Masks Up in May’ is the city’s newest initiative to keep people safe from coronavirus.

“The Mask Up in May campaign is meant to be a positive reminder that something as simple as washing our hands and wearing a mask can help save lives,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “I am proud of the many Normanites that have stepped up to help their neighbors in these unusual times. As we continue our progress towards a full reopening, we’re asking that you continue to look out for your neighbors by wearing a facial covering.”

The grassroots public health information campaign was launched Monday with a lighthearted video featuring several Norman celebrities and business and community leaders wearing masks, including Olympians Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci, coaches Barry Switzer and Lincoln Riley, Minority Leader Emily Virgin, Senator Mary Boren and Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, according to a City of Norman news release.

“It’s much easier to stop the spread of infected droplets at the source rather than once they’re spread out in the air. Wearing even a cloth mask will reduce the risk of spreading COVID to those around you. A pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carrier can spread the infection to others before they even realize they themselves are infected. Wearing a mask shows that you care about other people enough to make a small sacrifice,” said Kate Cook, MD, Medical Director Pediatric Hospital Medicine and School Telehealth Norman Regional Health System.

Residents will not be cited for not wearing masks, but Norman police officers and firefighters will reward people who they see practicing exceptional social distancing.

“Thanks to generous donations from Chick-Fil-A, Eskimo Sno and Westwood Aquatics residents caught Masked Up in May and practicing exceptional social distancing in public spaces could receive a free entrée, $2 off a snow cone, or a day at the pool when it opens,” the news release states.

Norman residents who need assistance getting a mask or facial covering or other assistance can call the local helpline at 2-1-1 or visit 211oklahoma.org.

