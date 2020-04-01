Norman police cracking down, issue first citation for businesses not following COVID-19 orders

A full week has gone by since Norman Mayor Breea Clark ordered the closures of all nonessential businesses, but some nonessential businesses are not complying.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Norman are cracking down on businesses that are still open despite orders to close in response to COVID-19.

“We need all of Oklahoma to take action,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.

A full week has gone by since Mayor Clark ordered the closures of all nonessential businesses.

“We’ve received 38 complaints in regards to businesses here locally,” said Norman Police Department Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen.

Last week, Norman PD issued their first citation to Mitsibushi Motors. According to the police report, officers tried multiple times to ask the business to close.

“This is a serious matter we are enforcing,” said Jensen.

The fines could be up to $750 and even up to 60 days in jail – measures Norman police don’t want to have to take.

“Ultimately that’s not the goal. If issues continue to persist, if we get further complaints, then we move into a secondary warning and then ultimately a citation,” said Jensen.

The owner of Mitsubishi Motors signed the ticket and then told officers he was expecting another ticket the following day.

Mayor Clark is now pleading with all Oklahomans to heed COVID-19 warnings.

“I don’t know how to get them to take it seriously. I have a real concern not having a statewide order,” she said.

Across the state, 47 counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been forced to close down nonessential businesses, like tattoo shops and nail salons. Thirty other counties are continuing business as usual.

“We’re not testing, so to think that it’s not already in every county is irresponsible,” Clark said.

As of Tuesday, Mitsubishi Motors and many other dealerships in Norman are still open.

News 4 called Mitsubishi Motors, and workers there said they were prepared to continue to receive tickets and do not plan on closing.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage