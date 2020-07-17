Norman police urge community members to wear face mask, pledge to discipline officers found not wearing mask in public

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials are encouraging community members to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and pledged that officers who don’t wear a mask will be disciplined.

Norman police issued a news release Thursday concerning the vital importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Canadian County.

But officials started the news release by saying they will take action when an officer does not wear a mask in public.

Officials said they are aware of recent complaints and concerns from community members regarding officers not wearing a face mask in public.

“The department quickly addressed these concerns and those officers found acting not in compliance with the ordinance have received discipline from their supervisors,” the news release states.

The Norman Fraternal Order of Police also took action by admonishing its members and encouraging each of them to wear a mask.

Wearing a face covering and properly social distancing is essential in preserving public safety, according to Norman police.

“I have noticed that the majority of our community is wearing a mask or face covering when in a public place where social distancing is not possible as well as inside businesses,” said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster. “I want to express my appreciation to those who are acting in accordance with the ordinance and ask others, even if you disagree with the mandate, to wear a mask when in public and around other community members. I also appreciate residents kindly encouraging their family, friends and neighbors to wear a face covering while out in the public.”

The Norman City Council recently passed the ordinance requiring community members to wear face coverings in public places.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday that there have been 23,441 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March. Of those total statewide cases, 608 have been in Canadian County. Three people in Canadian County have died from COVID-19.

The mask ordinance will be enforced through an education first approach, according to the news release.

“Individuals refusing to wear a face covering in a Place of Public Accommodation or Public Setting may be cited for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, interference with official process, or similar offenses as circumstances warrant,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage