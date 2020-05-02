Norman’s annual Safety Town event cancelled in response to coronavirus pandemic

Image courtesy of the Norman Police Department website.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is cancelling its annual Safety Town event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was extremely difficult for our agency as Safety Town is a staple in our summers!” Norman police said on Facebook.

Safety Town is a safety education event for kids ages 5 and 6.

Norman police and Sooner Mall partner each June to host the event, which educates youngsters on bicycle, street and personal safety, according to the Norman Police Department website.

The event also teaches kids about stranger safety, use of 9-1-1 and fire safety.

“Each week-long session is free and consists of five 50-minute classes. Upon completion of the program, each child receives a graduation certificate and the helmet that they wore during safety training,” the website states.

Norman police said the event will resume in 2021.

“The age range will be expanded to include anyone who missed the opportunity to take part in the program this summer,” police said.

