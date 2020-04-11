Now 1,868 positive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 94 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 1,868 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 94 total deaths.

The Health Department asks that community members resist large gatherings this Easter weekend and continue practicing social distancing to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading.

“Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” a news release states.

OSDH’s report on Saturday also showed 20,790 cumulative negative COVID-19 test specimens and 446 hospitalizations due to the virus in Oklahoma so far.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There were 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Friday. Total deaths caused by the virus stood at 88 on Friday. The day before, total deaths were at 80.

The 94 current deaths are primarily people ages 65 and older.

OSDH provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma by age group:

Coronavirus has infected more females than males in Oklahoma so far, but caused more deaths among males, according to this OSDH breakdown of cases by gender:

Oklahoma County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state with 425 cases and 19 deaths. Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths in Oklahoma by county:

Adair – 27 cases, 2 deaths

Atoka – 1 case

Beaver – 1 case

Beckham – 1 case

Bryan – 3 cases

Caddo – 9 cases

Canadian – 56 cases, 1 death

Carter – 1 case

Cherokee – 18 cases, 1 death

Choctaw – 2 cases

Cleveland – 247 cases, 17 deaths

Comanche – 49 cases

Cotton – 4 cases

Craig – 6 cases

Creek – 54 cases, 3 deaths

Custer – 5 cases

Delaware – 24 cases

Dewey – 1 case

Garfield – 6 cases, 1 death

Garvin – 10 cases

Grady – 11 cases

Grant – 2 cases

Greer – 48 cases, 4 deaths

Jackson – 7 cases

Jefferson – 1 case

Kay – 42 cases, 3 deaths

Kingfisher – 5 cases

Kiowa – 1 case

Latimer – 4 cases, 1 death

Le Flore – 3 cases

Lincoln – 11 cases

Logan – 7 cases

Love – 2 cases

Major – 1 case

Marshall – 1 case

Mayes – 13 cases, 2 deaths

McClain – 18 cases

McCurtain – 2 cases

Murray – 1 case

Muskogee – 21 cases, 2 deaths

Noble – 6 cases

Nowata – 10 cases

Okfuskee – 1 case

Oklahoma – 425 cases, 19 deaths

Okmulgee – 13 cases

Osage – 45 cases, 7 deaths

Ottawa – 16 cases

Pawnee – 26 cases, 2 deaths

Payne – 28 cases

Pittsburg – 8 cases

Pontotoc – 9 cases

Pottawatomie – 25 cases, 3 deaths

Rogers – 24 cases

Seminole – 6 cases, 1 death

Sequoyah – 9 cases, 2 deaths

Stephens – 13 cases, 1 death

Texas – 3 cases

Tillman – 1 case

Tulsa – 323 cases, 16 deaths

Wagoner – 67 cases, 4 deaths

Washington – 83 cases, 2 deaths

Woodward – 1 case

OSDH officials estimate that cases of COVID-19 will peak in Oklahoma on April 21. The health agency released the following numbers and models forecasting the virus’ estimated impact on the state through May 1:

Date of Peak: April 21, 2020

Number of New Cases at the Peak: 436 cases

Cumulative Number of Cases by May 1, 2020: 9,300 cases

Number of Deaths at the Peak: 22 deaths

Cumulative Number of Deaths by May 1, 2020: 469 deaths

Number of New Hospitalizations at the Peak: 131 new hospital admissions

Number of People in the Hospital for COVID-19 at the Peak: 915 people in the hospital

Number of People in the ICU for COVID-19 at the Peak: 458 people in the ICU

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

