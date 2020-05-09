Now 4,490 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 270 total COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 4,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 270 total deaths.

Of the 270 total deaths so far, two were reported in the last 24 hours.

“There are four additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 6-May 7,” Saturday’s OSDH report states.

The four additional deaths include the following:

• One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 4,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Saturday’s report states that 3,064 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

The CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, OSDH identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The latest report also shows that there are 90,721 negative tests to date.

There have been 822 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 so far, and there are currently 177 people hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Source: OSDH

Here’s a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma:

Adair: 74 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa: 1

Atoka: 1

Beaver: 20

Beckham: 6

Blaine: 2

Bryan: 12 (1 death)

Caddo: 100 (9 deaths)

Canadian: 110 (3 deaths)

Carter: 6 (1 death)

Cherokee: 30 (1 death)

Choctaw: 3

Cimarron: 1

Cleveland: 455 (32 deaths)

Comanche: 124 (2 deaths)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths)

Craig: 13

Creek: 82 (7 deaths)

Custer: 11

Delaware: 92 (16 deaths)

Dewey: 2

Garfield: 22 (1 death)

Garvin: 14 (1 death)

Grady: 45 (2 deaths)

Grant: 2

Greer: 65 (6 deaths)

Harper: 1

Haskell: 5

Jackson: 19

Jefferson: 3

Johnston: 3

Kay: 48 (7 deaths)

Kingfisher: 8

Kiowa: 7

Latimer: 5 (1 death)

Le Flore: 13 (1 death)

Lincoln: 17 (2 deaths)

Logan: 18 (1 death)

Love: 3

Major: 5 (1 death)

Marshall: 2

Mayes: 24 (4 deaths)

McClain: 85 (2 deaths)

McCurtain: 8

McIntosh: 5

Murray: 2

Muskogee: 29 (6 deaths)

Noble: 7

Nowata: 22

Okfuskee: 1

Oklahoma: 927 (42 deaths)

Okmulgee: 16

Osage: 88 (8 deaths)

Ottawa: 34 (1 death)

Pawnee: 29 (2 deaths)

Payne: 45 (1 death)

Pittsburg: 39 (3 death)

Pontotoc: 10 (2 deaths)

Pottawatomie : 54 (4 deaths)

Pushmataha: 1

Rogers: 70 (5 deaths)

Seminole: 20 (2 deaths)

Sequoyah: 13 (3 deaths)

Stephens: 22 (1 death)

Texas: 345 (3 deaths)

Tillman: 19

Tulsa: 965 (36 deaths)

Wagoner: 125 (17 deaths)

Washington: 296 (28 deaths)

Woods: 3

Woodward: 1

OSDH, in its third expanded weekly epidemiology and surveillance report, highlighted the continued downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to overall testing being conducted in Oklahoma. Click here for this week’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report.

OSDH is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to areas in Oklahoma that are under-served when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

Caring Vans will be at select locations across the state Saturday to provide COVID-19 testing that is open to everyone. Individuals do not need to show symptoms to be tested. Click here for information on testing site locations.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

