Now 5,237 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, 288 total COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 5,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 288 total deaths.

Of the 288 total deaths so far, none were reported in the last 24 hours.

“There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13,” an OSDH report states.

The three additional deaths include the following:

• One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 5,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Officials say that’s a 3 percent rise from Friday’s number of infections.

Saturday’s report states that 3,945 people in Oklahoma have recovered from coronavirus.

The report also shows that there have been 117,807 negative COVID-19 tests, 180 current hospitalizations and 878 total hospitalizations since the virus broke out in March.

Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH has not yet provided an updated county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths, but here are the county numbers that were released on Friday:

Adair: 74 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa: 1

Atoka: 1

Beaver: 22

Beckham: 6

Blaine: 2

Bryan: 12 (1 death)

Caddo: 111 (9 deaths)

Canadian: 116 (3 deaths)

Carter: 8 (1 death)

Cherokee: 29 (1 death)

Choctaw: 3

Cimarron: 1

Cleveland: 459 (35 deaths)

Comanche: 205 (3 deaths)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths)

Craig: 13

Creek: 83 (7 deaths)

Custer: 12

Delaware: 93 (16 deaths)

Dewey: 2

Garfield: 23 (1 death)

Garvin: 16 (1 death)

Grady: 60 (2 deaths)

Grant: 2

Greer: 66 (7 deaths)

Harper: 1

Haskell: 5

Jackson: 21 (1 death)

Jefferson: 3

Johnston: 3

Kay: 49 (7 deaths)

Kingfisher: 10

Kiowa: 7

Latimer: 5 (1 death)

Le Flore: 13 (1 death)

Lincoln: 17 (2 deaths)

Logan: 18 (1 death)

Love: 3

Major: 6 (1 death)

Marshall: 4

Mayes: 27 (4 deaths)

McClain: 86 (2 deaths)

McCurtain: 9

McIntosh: 8

Murray: 2

Muskogee: 29 (6 deaths)

Noble: 7

Nowata: 23

Okfuskee: 2

Oklahoma: 1,035 (45 deaths)

Okmulgee: 16

Osage: 91 (8 deaths)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths)

Pawnee: 29 (2 deaths)

Payne: 44 (1 death)

Pittsburg: 39 (3 deaths)

Pontotoc: 10 (2 deaths)

Pottawatomie : 55 (4 deaths)

Pushmataha: 1

Rogers: 72 (5 deaths)

Seminole: 21 (2 deaths)

Sequoyah: 14 (3 deaths)

Stephens: 23 (1 death)

Texas: 606 (4 deaths)

Tillman: 21

Tulsa: 752 (37 deaths)

Wagoner: 133 (17 deaths)

Washington: 301 (30 deaths)

Washita: 1

Woods: 3

Woodward: 1

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

