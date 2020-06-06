Now 7,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma & 347 COVID-19 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are now 7,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 347 total coronavirus deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Of the 347 total deaths so far, one was reported in the last 24 hours.

There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 28.

Those two additional deaths include the following:

• One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

OSDH data shows that on Friday there were 7,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Saturday’s total number reflects a 56-case (0.8 percent) increase since Friday.

Saturday’s OSDH report states that 5,947 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The report also shows that there have been 214,598 negative COVID-19 tests, 158 current COVID-19 hospitalizations and 1,029 total hospitalizations since the virus broke out in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma:

Adair: 93 (4 deaths) (79 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 4 (2 recovered)

Beaver: 24 (24 recovered)

Beckham: 7 (6 recovered)

Blaine: 9 (7 recovered)

Bryan: 35 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Caddo: 168 (10 deaths) (142 recovered)

Canadian: 141 (3 deaths) (124 recovered)

Carter: 51 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Cherokee: 31 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Choctaw: 98 (1 death) (27 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 519 (37 deaths) (459 recovered)

Coal: 5 (1 recovered)

Comanche: 309 (3 deaths) (271 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 15 (15 recovered)

Creek: 99 (7 deaths) (86 recovered)

Custer: 32 (16 recovered)

Delaware: 100 (16 deaths) (84 recovered)

Dewey: 2 (2 recovered)

Garfield: 29 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Garvin: 18 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Grady: 107 (3 deaths) (79 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (59 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 6 (6 recovered)

Hughes: 3

Jackson: 27 (3 deaths) (20 recovered)

Jefferson: 4 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 3 (3 recovered)

Kay: 59 (7 deaths) (47 recovered)

Kingfisher: 12 (11 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (4 recovered)

Latimer: 5 (1 deaths) (4 recovered)

Le Flore: 15 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Lincoln: 22 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Logan: 19 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Love: 16 (15 recovered)

Major: 6 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 9 (8 recovered)

Mayes: 31 (4 deaths) (27 recovered)

McClain: 109 (4 deaths) (97 recovered)

McCurtain: 81 (1 death) (40 recovered)

McIntosh: 14 (1 death) (11 recovered)

Murray: 5 (4 recovered)

Muskogee: 61 (6 deaths) (30 recovered)

Noble: 7 (7 recovered)

Nowata: 23 (22 recovered)

Okfuskee: 5 (3 recovered)

Oklahoma: 1,360 (64 deaths) (1,182 recovered)

Okmulgee: 26 (23 recovered)

Osage: 101 (8 deaths) (86 recovered)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths) (33 recovered)

Pawnee: 33 (2 deaths) (27 recovered)

Payne: 48 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Pittsburg: 41 (3 deaths) (38 recovered)

Pontotoc: 18 (2 deaths) (11 recovered)

Pottawatomie : 63 (4 deaths) (53 recovered)

Pushmataha: 5 (2 recovered)

Rogers: 85 (5 deaths) (75 recovered)

Seminole: 30 (2 deaths) (22 recovered)

Sequoyah: 17 (3 deaths) (11 recovered)

Stephens: 41 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Texas: 944 (6 deaths) (899 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 1,165 (59 deaths) (931 recovered)

Wagoner: 153 (17 deaths) (131 recovered)

Washington: 340 (37 deaths) (279 recovered)

Washita: 2 (1 recovered)

Woods: 4 (3 recovered)

Woodward: 5 (3 recovered)

There have been 1,897,380 COVID-19 cases and 109,132 coronavirus deaths in the United States so far.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

