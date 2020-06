OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has now had more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state has 8,073 cases as of Saturday, according to OSDH.

But the state does not have any additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

OSDH data shows that on Friday there were 7,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

