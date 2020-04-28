Nursing home: 3 more residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death from virus

Coronavirus

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma nursing home says it continues to battle the novel coronavirus in its facility.

Officials with the Binger Nursing and Rehab Center say several other residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook update, the center said that three residents were retested due to having an onset of symptoms and all three were positive for COVID-19. Also, two staff members tested positive.

The center says two residents have passed away, but one of those deaths was not related to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma National Guard will help disinfect all common areas and rooms that are not currently being used to isolate COVID-19 positive residents.

Last week, the Binger Nursing and Rehab Center said that 26 residents and 15 staffers had tested positive for the virus. 

