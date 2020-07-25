OCCHD identifies ‘Serious Four’ places people could catch COVID-19, ways to report mask violations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has compiled a list of places you’re more likely to catch COVID-19.

They call it the “Serious Four.” That consists of faith-based venues, restaurants, daycares and office settings.

That’s based on data collected from July 7 to July 21 through contact tracing.

“They added office spaces to that today because, particularly, if your office doesn’t require a mask and you’re in an open area with other people, that’s a risk factor for infection,” Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Medicine said.

“We’ve been seeing individuals that tested positive and then maybe their colleague tested positive days later,” LToya Knighten, Oklahoma City-County Health Department government affairs liaison, said.

OCCHD also says they’re still seeing COVID-19 spread in bars, warehouses and gyms.

“Any setting, particularly indoor settings, where there are a lot of people in close proximity, particularly if they’re not wearing masks, can increase your risk of getting the infection,” Bratzler said.

If you see someone violating the mask mandate in indoor public places in Oklahoma City, you can report it the following ways:

-text (405) 252-1053

-fill out a form at okc.gov/action

-download the app OKC Connect

When a complaint comes in, OCCHD will open a case.

An inspector will come, educate the person about the rule and offer them a mask and posters for the building.

If the person refuses, they can leave. If they don’t, the inspector can choose to call police.

